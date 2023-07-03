Dhaka North cancels employees' leaves to deal with waterlogging, dengue

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

Dhaka North cancels employees' leaves to deal with waterlogging, dengue

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 06:41 pm
Dhaka North cancels employees&#039; leaves to deal with waterlogging, dengue

The Dhaka North City has cancelled leaves for master roll workers including employees of concerned departments until further notice to address the issues of waterlogging, mosquito control and waste management in the city. 

An office order in this regard was issued following a decision taken at an emergency meeting at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Monday (July 03) afternoon.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "Dengue outbreaks occur during the monsoon season. To prevent dengue from spreading in the city, the leave of all concerned officials and employees has been cancelled." 

The mayor also put emphasis on public awareness to deal with dengue, urging city dwellers to make sure that no water accumulates in any container inside the house, on the roof, and on the balcony.

He said, due to continuous heavy rains, water has accumulated in many places in the city and workers have been ordered to be in the field round the clock to relieve the people by removing the waterlogging as soon as possible. 

He requests city residents not to throw polythene and other items into drains as it blocks the flow of water. 

He said the work of city corporation employees will become easier if everyone is aware.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / waterlogging / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

5h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

5h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

58m | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

23h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh