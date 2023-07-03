Dhaka North cancels employees' leaves to deal with waterlogging, dengue

The Dhaka North City has cancelled leaves for master roll workers including employees of concerned departments until further notice to address the issues of waterlogging, mosquito control and waste management in the city.

An office order in this regard was issued following a decision taken at an emergency meeting at Dhaka North Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Monday (July 03) afternoon.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "Dengue outbreaks occur during the monsoon season. To prevent dengue from spreading in the city, the leave of all concerned officials and employees has been cancelled."

The mayor also put emphasis on public awareness to deal with dengue, urging city dwellers to make sure that no water accumulates in any container inside the house, on the roof, and on the balcony.

He said, due to continuous heavy rains, water has accumulated in many places in the city and workers have been ordered to be in the field round the clock to relieve the people by removing the waterlogging as soon as possible.

He requests city residents not to throw polythene and other items into drains as it blocks the flow of water.

He said the work of city corporation employees will become easier if everyone is aware.