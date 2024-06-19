Dhaka North to build modern terminal to clear Tejgaon roads of illegal truck parking

Tejgaon Industrial Area has become an illegal parking lot for all kinds of vehicles, from buses to trucks to rickshaws. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam announced plans to build a modern truck terminal in Tejgaon to address the persistent issue of illegal truck parking that clogs the area's roads.

"Approximately 15 bighas of land from BTCL and the Housing Authority in Tejgaon have been given to DNCC by the prime minister. We will soon construct a modern truck terminal there, which will permanently prevent the random parking of trucks on the streets of Tejgaon," said the mayor at an exhibition and discussion event on Wednesday (19 June) morning.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam. Photos: Courtesy

The exhibition titled "From Bangabandhu to Sheikh Hasina in the Course of History", held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon.

The Dhaka North mayor toured the entire exhibition, which was organised by the Dhaka district Awami League in observance of the 75th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Awami League and the historic "Six-Point" day.

Mayor Atiqul Islam also shared plans for the development of play zones and public spaces for children under the elevated expressway, which will feature open exhibitions and news images showcasing the history of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.