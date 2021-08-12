Dhaka to North Bengal train services resume after 3 hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:10 pm

The train service resumed after a salvage team managed to shift the derailed train at 2:45pm

The train communication between Dhaka and North Bengal was restored in Dhirashram area of Gazipur city on Thursday afternoon after three hours if delay.

Joydebpur Junction Railway Station Master Rezaul Karim said journeys of several trains remained halted since 12pm after wheels of a Dhaka-bound Dewanganj commuter train derailed this morning.

The train service resumed after a salvage team managed to shift the derailed train at 2:45pm, he said.

No casualty was reported over the matter, but a large number of commuters suffered greatly for the delay, he mentioned.

