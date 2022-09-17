Dhaka North auctions construction materials left on road illegally in Mirpur 

Dhaka North City Corporation has sold construction materials kept illegally blocking roads and footpaths in Mirpur through open auction.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam ordered the move Saturday (17 September) after he noticed rods, bricks, sand and other construction materials illegally left on the main road and footpath while attending a dengue awareness campaign in Paikpara.

He ordered immediate legal action against the authority of the building under construction for creating public nuisance by leaving construction materials on the roads and footpaths.

DNCC officials, led by Executive Magistrate Parsia Sultana Priyanka, seized all construction materials illegally left on pavements and roads. All the goods seized in the auction were sold for Tk18.45 lakh.

"Construction materials cannot be stored on footpaths and roads obstructing public movement. Be it government, semi-government or non-government organisations, none will not be spared if they cause public suffering," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam told the media.