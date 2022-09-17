Dhaka North auctions construction materials left on road illegally in Mirpur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Dhaka North auctions construction materials left on road illegally in Mirpur 

TBS Report 
17 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 03:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka North City Corporation has sold construction materials kept illegally blocking roads and footpaths in Mirpur through open auction.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam ordered the move Saturday (17 September) after he noticed rods, bricks, sand and other construction materials illegally left on the main road and footpath while attending a dengue awareness campaign in Paikpara.  

He ordered immediate legal action against the authority of the building under construction for creating public nuisance by leaving construction materials on the roads and footpaths.

DNCC officials, led by Executive Magistrate Parsia Sultana Priyanka, seized all construction materials illegally left on pavements and roads. All the goods seized in the auction were sold for Tk18.45 lakh.

"Construction materials cannot be stored on footpaths and roads obstructing public movement. Be it government, semi-government or non-government organisations, none will not be spared if they cause public suffering," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam told the media. 

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation / Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

4h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

6h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

56m | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

2h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

18h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters