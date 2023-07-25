Dhaka-Narayanganj rail service to resume from 1 August after 8 months

Bangladesh

UNB
25 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:06 pm

Dhaka-Narayanganj rail service to resume from 1 August after 8 months

It is 5 months after the announced timeframe

UNB
25 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:06 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Train movement on the Dhaka-Narayanganj rail route is set to resume on 1 August after suspension of nearly eight months.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said this while talking to reporters Chashara railway station after visiting the work on Dhaka-Narayanganj dual gauge double railway line and Padma Bridge rail link project on Tuesday (27 July) morning.

He said the coordination with the Padma Bridge rail link project caused some delays in the dual gauge line's construction.

The minister said the dual gauge single line is currently being upgraded to a double line one to expedite the overall project. The work on both projects is being carried out simultaneously to ensure swift progress.

He hoped that the dual gauge double line work will be completed within the scheduled timeframe by June of the following year.

Furthermore, the railway minister said the Padma Bridge rail line will be completed by 2024.

He said a trial run of train movement from Kamalapur to Bhanga is expected to commence in the first week of September, followed by an official inauguration by the prime minister.

In addition to the Dhaka-Narayanganj route and the Padma Bridge project, the minister also revealed plans for a major project from Khulna to Mongla and from Dohazari in Chattogram to Cox's Bazar.

Last year, Bangladesh Railway announced that the Dhaka-Narayanganj train services would be halted for three months starting from 4 December due to the work on the Padma Bridge rail line project over Narayanganj.

