Dhaka-Mymensingh train service resumes after over 11 hours

Dhaka-Mymensingh train service, which was halted after the Agnibina Express derailed on Sunday, has resumed after eleven and a half hours.



On Sunday, three compartments of Dhaka-bound Agnibina Express train derailed near Fatema Nagar Station in Trishal of Mymensingh around 8:45 pm.



Railway Mymensingh Senior Deputy Assistant Engineer Md Nazmul Haque confirmed that the trains began to run on the route after repairing the line at the accident site at around 8:30am today.



As train operation halted on the route, the Brahmaputra Express train got stuck at Mymensingh Junction and the train movement on the Mymensingh-Dhaka route was stopped.