Dhaka the most 'forgetful' city in Bangladesh: Uber

Capital Dhaka, as per the latest report by Uber, has been labelled as the most forgetful city in the country.

The ride-hailing app released its 7th annual Lost and Found Index for 2023 recently, which provides insights into what people leave behind in Uber rides and the times when most items are lost.

The report shows that the people in Bangladesh are most forgetful during the Eid celebrations, particularly during lunch and post-lunch hours.

It also revealed that most phones and cameras were left behind on weekends. Over the last year, objects such as phones and bags have topped the list of the most frequently forgotten items in Ubers across Bangladesh.

Utility items like wallets, headphones, and documents are followed closely. In addition, people have also left laptops behind in their rides.

Armanur Rahman, head of Bangladesh and East India, Uber, stated that the Lost and Found Index helps inform and educate riders about in-app options available to retrieve lost items. He encourages riders to check their belongings before the ride ends and to know that Uber has their back in case something gets left behind.

To retrieve an item left behind, the best option is to call the driver. Uber has provided a step-by-step guide to retrieve lost items.

The guide involves selecting the trip in question, tapping "Find lost item," entering a phone number to be contacted, and coordinating a time and place to collect the lost item with the driver.

The report also provided insights into the most forgetful days of the year, the most forgetful days of the week, and the most common hours of the day to lose items.

Fridays were found to be the most forgetful day of the week, while last year's 6 August, 16 December, 6 March, and this year's 22 and 23 April, were the top five most forgetful days.

Uber riders in Bangladesh were most forgetful at 1pm, 9am, and 4pm the, the report added.