Dhaka metro south AL holds march in capital to resist blockade

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 01:32 pm

The procession of AL began from the party’s central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital and ended at the AL’s central office. Photo: TBS
The procession of AL began from the party’s central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital and ended at the AL’s central office. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the AL held a protest march in the capital on Wednesday (1 November) around 10:30am.

The procession began from the party's central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital and ended at the AL's central office.

After that, the protestors took up position in front of the office to resist the blockade.

Unit's President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, General Secretary Humayun Kabir and Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz took part in the protest march.

A call has come from the central party to build resistance and remain alert so the BNP-Jamaat cannot carry out any sabotage during the blockade.

