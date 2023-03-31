Dhaka metro rail earns Tk6.2 crore in first 3 months

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 11:22 am

File photo
File photo

Since its launch in late December 2022, the Dhaka metro rail has earned Tk6.2 crore in revenue, with a total of 1.08 million passengers travelling on the route between Uttara and Agargaon.

However, it has also incurred an operational cost of Tk7.33 crore including electricity bills which have gone up following recent power price hikes, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique told the media on Thursday (30 March).

He clarified that the figures were not precise as the metro rail is not yet fully operational.

The metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel route performance tests will begin in July with an aim to start operating by December, he informed.

The two newly opened stations on Friday (31 March) marked the full operation of all nine stations along the 21.6km route, connecting Uttara to Agargaon.

