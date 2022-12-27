Dhaka metro fares multiple times higher than in India, Pakistan: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has protested the fares of Dhaka Metro Rail, alleging those are two to five times higher than metro transport services in neighbouring India and Pakistan.

About the minimum fare of Tk20 and Tk100 for the 20km Uttara-Motijheel stretch, the BNP alleged the government has fixed several times higher fares in violation of the metro rail rules and act.

"If the ruling government was a democratic one elected by the people and accountable to the people, it could not have taken such an unacceptable decision," BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said at a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"This is why the removal of this government has become so important," he added.

The BNP leader said, "Any government has a minimum responsibility to work for public welfare. But there is corruption and profiteering in every work of the incumbent government, which is reprehensible."

Referring to the metro rail project's purpose, Nazrul Islam Khan said the rapid transit was supposed to make Dhaka travel affordable, easier and smoother.

"But the fares are double even compared to Dhaka bus services. The government set the higher metro fares due to their corruption. Why should people take responsibility and pay for their wrongdoings," he questioned.

BNP also criticised the government by mentioning long queues for subsidised food in Dhaka. The opposition alleged that many of the low-income people were returning home empty-handed even after waiting for hours.

In the press conference, Nazrul Islam Khan commented that forcing Gazipur BNP leader Ali Azam to be in handcuffs and fetters while attending his mother's funeral was a serious violation of constitutional, religious and fundamental human rights.

The BNP leader also condemned the arrest of hundreds of leaders and activists in "fictitious" cases, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.