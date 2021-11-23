Dhaka, Malé for further strengthening bilateral ties

Bangladesh

TSB Report
23 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 11:04 am

Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem. Photo: Collected
Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem. Photo: Collected

Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem on Tuesday called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed different bilateral issues. 

The view exchange meeting on regional and international issues, as well as bilateral relations, was held at the state guest house the Padma in the capital.

Vice President Faisal Naseem is on a three-day official visit, from 22-24 November, to further bilateral ties and mutual cooperation between the two South Asian nations.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh attaches high importance to the Maldives which are rooted in shared religious and cultural values.

He expressed gratitude for the Maldivian president's visit on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh on 17-19 March and also the gift of 2,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines provided by the Government of Maldives.

Both the leaders agreed to work for establishing a direct shipping line between Chattogram and Malé to enhance bilateral trade.

Dr Momen assured Vice President Faisal Naseem to extend necessary assistance in providing medical education, training and development skills for various sectors in the Maldives.  

He said, "Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the Maldives are diligently contributing to the host economy. Maldives side expressed keen interest to recruit specialized professionals and medical doctors from Bangladesh. 

The Vice President of Maldives was accompanied by two Cabinet Ministers and the Foreign Secretary of Maldives. On the Bangladesh side, Foreign Minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Earlier in the day, Faisal Naseem paid tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at the capital's Dhanmondi by placing a floral wreath. 

He is expected to meet a few cabinet ministers and the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh during the visit. 

