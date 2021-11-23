Dhaka, Malé committed to strengthening ties

Bangladesh and the Maldives have emphasised the importance of further deepening their bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on Vice-President of Maldives Faisal Naseem who arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day official visit.

Both the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, discussed ways and means for further strengthening cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues, read a press release issued by the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

Dr Momen stated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to the Maldives which are rooted in shared religion, culture and values.

He assured the vice-president of extending necessary assistance in providing medical education, training and skill development in various areas in the island state.

The foreign minister stated that Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the Maldives are diligently contributing to the host economy.

The Maldives side expressed keen interest in recruiting specialised professionals and medical doctors from Bangladesh.

Dr Momen recalled that the state visit of the President of Maldives on the occasion of Birth Centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh in March this year had contributed to advancing Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral relations to a great extent.

He thanked the Government of Maldives through the vice-president for the gift of 2,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines for the people of Bangladesh.

Both the leaders agreed to work for establishing a direct shipping line between Chattogram and Malé and enhancing bilateral trade.

The vice-president is accompanied by among others, two cabinet ministers and the foreign secretary of Maldives. On Bangladesh's side, the foreign minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier in the day, Faisal paid tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, Dhaka with a floral wreath.

He is expected to meet a few cabinet ministers and the president of Bangladesh during the visit.