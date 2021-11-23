Dhaka, Malé committed to strengthening ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 04:48 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Malé committed to strengthening ties

The foreign minister stated that Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the Maldives are diligently contributing to the host economy

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 04:48 pm
Dhaka, Malé committed to strengthening ties

Bangladesh and the Maldives have emphasised the importance of further deepening their bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on Vice-President of Maldives Faisal Naseem who arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a three-day official visit.

Both the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, discussed ways and means for further strengthening cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues, read a press release issued by the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

Dr Momen stated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to the Maldives which are rooted in shared religion, culture and values.

He assured the vice-president of extending necessary assistance in providing medical education, training and skill development in various areas in the island state.

The foreign minister stated that Bangladeshi expatriate workers in the Maldives are diligently contributing to the host economy.

The Maldives side expressed keen interest in recruiting specialised professionals and medical doctors from Bangladesh.

Dr Momen recalled that the state visit of the President of Maldives on the occasion of Birth Centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh in March this year had contributed to advancing Bangladesh-Maldives bilateral relations to a great extent.

He thanked the Government of Maldives through the vice-president for the gift of 2,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines for the people of Bangladesh.

Both the leaders agreed to work for establishing a direct shipping line between Chattogram and Malé and enhancing bilateral trade.

The vice-president is accompanied by among others, two cabinet ministers and the foreign secretary of Maldives. On Bangladesh's side, the foreign minister was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier in the day, Faisal paid tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, Dhaka with a floral wreath.

He is expected to meet a few cabinet ministers and the president of Bangladesh during the visit.

Maldives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

19h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

19h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

19h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’