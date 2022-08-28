Dhaka to lodge protest against Myanmar shelling mortars into Bangladesh: FS

Bangladesh will lodge its strong protest with Myanmar so that nothing such happens inside Bangladesh as the country witnessed two mortal shells from Myanmar inside Bangladesh territory on Sunday afternoon.

"We usually protest amid such incidents. Few days ago we also received similar reports. We will again strongly protest it with them (Myanmar)," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said it will first be investigated whether the fall of unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up its vigilance along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban area after two Myanmar mortal shells landed in an area near Tambru under Naikkhangchhari in Bandarban on Sunday afternoon.

Locals got panicked seeing the mortar shells which remained unexploded.