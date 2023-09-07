Dhaka-Khulna distance to be halved after train movement begins on Padma Bridge: Railways minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 02:30 pm

Related News

Dhaka-Khulna distance to be halved after train movement begins on Padma Bridge: Railways minister

Padma Bridge Rail Link to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 10 October

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 02:30 pm
Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon
Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

 

The distance between Dhaka and Khulna will be reduced by half after commercial train movement begins on the Padma Bridge after its completion in June next year, said the Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.

The distance from Kolkata to Dhaka will also be halved, said the minister during a press briefing following the first trial run of train movement from Kamalapur to Bhanga through the Padma Bridge.

The railway line will lead up to Jashore when the project is completed. However, till then train movement will begin on the Padma Bridge on 10 October and trains will be operated on Dhaka to Bhanga via Gendaria, Nimtali, Padma station and Shibchar station on the other side of Padma Bridge.

He said that the construction of railway line from Khulna to Mongla Port is also in the final stage.

After its completion, a rail link will be established from Dhaka to Mongla.

Besides, the project will also play a role in improving the fortunes of the people of the South Western region by increasing domestic and foreign trade.

Earlier, on Thursday (7 September) train movement from Dhaka's Kamalapur to Faridpur's Bhanga Junction via Padma Bridge began on a trial basis.

The new locomotive supplied by Progress Rail Locomotives Inc. of the United States took off with the seven-coach train at 10:07am and reached Bhanga junction railway station at 12:18pm.

With this trial run, trains are running for the first time on the newly constructed 82km track.

There will be 20 stations from Dhaka to Jashore. Out of these, 14 new stations are being built anew and the existing ones are being modernised. Once completed, the trains will be able to run at a speed of 120 to 130 kmph.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate this railway on 10 October.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Rail / Khulna / Bhanga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS