Dhaka keen to add more dimensions in its ties with KL

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said they look forward to taking bilateral relations with Malaysia to new heights by adding further depth and dimensions in the days ahead.

"During the last five decades, our multidimensional relationship has flourished on a solid foundation based on shared values, mutual respect and excellent cooperation," he said.

On the auspicious occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh-Malaysia diplomatic relations, the Foreign Minister conveyed the heartiest felicitations to the government and the brotherly people of Malaysia.

Both the countries have "come a long way" to consolidate their bilateral relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries after Malaysia recognized Bangladesh on 31 January 1972.