Dhaka Journalists' Family Multipurpose Cooperative Association elects new president, secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Dhaka Journalists' Family Multipurpose Cooperative Association elects new president, secretary

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:59 pm
Dhaka Journalists&#039; Family Multipurpose Cooperative Association elects new president, secretary

Mohammad Al-Mamun and Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Babu have secured the positions of president and secretary, respectively, in the Dhaka Journalists' Family Multipurpose Cooperative Association Ltd.

Md Mofizur Rahman and SM Mosharraf Hossain have been elected unopposed as the secretary and vice president, reads a press release.

The election took place on Sunday (26 November) at the National Press Club's auditorium. Other successful candidates include Polly Khan as joint secretary and Md Mosharraf Hossain as treasurer. Additionally, Rajendra Chandra Dev Montu, Golam Nabi, Fazlul Haque Babu, Md Sajedul Islam (Raju Shikder), Zainal Abedin, Aslam Iqbal, and Monirul Islam Manik have been elected as directors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, the President of the Election Commission of the association, announced the results following the conclusion of the election.

 

 

journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

7h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

1h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

3h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

3h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

7h | TBS World