Dhaka Journalists' Family Multipurpose Cooperative Association elects new president, secretary

Mohammad Al-Mamun and Md Mofizur Rahman Khan Babu have secured the positions of president and secretary, respectively, in the Dhaka Journalists' Family Multipurpose Cooperative Association Ltd.

The election took place on Sunday (26 November) at the National Press Club's auditorium. Other successful candidates include Polly Khan as joint secretary and Md Mosharraf Hossain as treasurer. Additionally, Rajendra Chandra Dev Montu, Golam Nabi, Fazlul Haque Babu, Md Sajedul Islam (Raju Shikder), Zainal Abedin, Aslam Iqbal, and Monirul Islam Manik have been elected as directors.

Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, the President of the Election Commission of the association, announced the results following the conclusion of the election.