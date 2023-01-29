Dhaka isn't safe after midnight: DMP 

The capital becomes unsafe soon after midnight, stoking fears in commuters of snatchers and mugging rings, AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Sunday.

To avoid such unwanted situations, he asked city dwellers and travellers en route to the capital to avoid movement during midnight.

"Passengers who are coming to the capital from other districts should depart for their destinations in the morning or during the day," the DMP official suggested.

Hafiz said they have increased checkpoints and patrolling in places identified as unsafe, but curbing crimes like mugging, theft and robbery entirely was not possible by policing alone. He urged people to be cautious as well.

Hafiz made the remarks in a press briefing on a murder during a snatching incident in the capital's Jatrabari a week ago.

According to DMP statistics, at least 20 people were murdered during 145 incidents of mugging in Dhaka in 2022. Most of the victims were killed by stabbing, said DMP officials.

"After such incidents, police increase vigilance, conduct special raids and arrest some criminals. But the criminals return after securing bail and crimes surge again," the DMP officer said.

He said that police have started preparing and updating the database of muggings and criminals.

A readymade garments worker's instance

Readymade garment worker Kholu Mia, 28, was stabbed to death in a mugging incident on the night of 22 January after he arrived at Jatrabari on a long-route bus from Gaibandha.

The victim's body was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was identified as an RMG worker in Narayanganj's Rupshi area.

Hafiz said they started raiding and analysing CCTV footage after the incident and arrested some suspects.

A youth named Arif, with a previous history of being involved in snatching, was arrested and later confessed to the murder.

Police had analysed a mobile phone conversation between Arif and his mother where he said he was arrested on a warrant issued against him earlier, not in the "other incident".

The "other incident" phrase caused suspicion among investigators, said Hafiz.

Although such phone tapping is illegal, law enforcers use what they call "lawful interception" to do so.

Police took Arif into a three-day remand with the court's permission and at one stage of interrogation, he confessed to the murder, said the police officer.

According to DMP accounts, over 1,300 cases of theft were filed in 50 police stations of the capital last year.

Replying to questions, Hafiz said police conduct special drives whenever crimes in the city increase.

"Patrolling has been increased so that travellers can reach their homes safely after midnight or early morning hours," Hafiz said.

The police officer said that the muggers also use different techniques to target people in dark places or areas not covered by CCTV cameras.

Beat policing and community involvement have been strengthened to check crimes, Hafiz added.