Dhaka optimistic over win of its candidate for IMO secretary general

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:27 pm

Related News

Dhaka optimistic over win of its candidate for IMO secretary general

UNB
18 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:27 pm
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday expressed optimism over Bangladesh's victory in the post of secretary general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"He is a professional with quite a decorated professional life. We expect good results," he told reporters at the State guesthouse Padma after briefing two dozens of diplomats of the IMO member countries.

The IMO currently has 175 member states and three associate members. There are candidates from Finland, China, Turkey, Dominica, Kenya and Panama for the same post.

"The briefing was arranged to seek support in favour of the Bangladesh candidate and to inform about him," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday.

Bangladesh nominated Moin Uddin Ahmed as a candidate for the post. He was also present at the briefing.

The election will take place at IMO Headquarters on 18 July, according to the IMO.

Following the election in July 2023, the decision of the council will be submitted to the 33rd session of the Assembly of IMO in late 2023.

The assembly will be invited to approve the appointment, and the elected secretary general will take office on 1 January 2024.  

Seven IMO member states have each nominated a candidate for the post of secretary general of the IMO.

The term of the incumbent Secretary General Kitack Lim, of the Republic of Korea, expires on 31 December 2023.

The nominations received by the deadline set for receipt of nominations – 31 March 2023 – are listed below in alphabetical order by candidates' names:  

Moin Uddin Ahmed was elected as the director general of International Maritime Satellite Organization (IMSO) in their 25th assembly session.

He was first elected as the director general in November of 2014 and commenced his position in April 2015.

He was a senior technical officer in IMO Maritime Safety Division, before his nomination as the director general of the IMSO in 2014.

The IMO Council at its 128th session in December 2022 approved the procedures for holding the election of the secretary general in its July 2023 session.

Top News

IMO / secretary general / Dhaka / Candidate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

3h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

4h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

7h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

3h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

2h | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

4h | TBS Stories
Incentives are needed to promote cashless transactions

Incentives are needed to promote cashless transactions

1h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May