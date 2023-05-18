Dhaka optimistic over win of its candidate for IMO secretary general

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday expressed optimism over Bangladesh's victory in the post of secretary general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"He is a professional with quite a decorated professional life. We expect good results," he told reporters at the State guesthouse Padma after briefing two dozens of diplomats of the IMO member countries.

The IMO currently has 175 member states and three associate members. There are candidates from Finland, China, Turkey, Dominica, Kenya and Panama for the same post.

"The briefing was arranged to seek support in favour of the Bangladesh candidate and to inform about him," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday.

Bangladesh nominated Moin Uddin Ahmed as a candidate for the post. He was also present at the briefing.

The election will take place at IMO Headquarters on 18 July, according to the IMO.

Following the election in July 2023, the decision of the council will be submitted to the 33rd session of the Assembly of IMO in late 2023.

The assembly will be invited to approve the appointment, and the elected secretary general will take office on 1 January 2024.

Seven IMO member states have each nominated a candidate for the post of secretary general of the IMO.

The term of the incumbent Secretary General Kitack Lim, of the Republic of Korea, expires on 31 December 2023.

The nominations received by the deadline set for receipt of nominations – 31 March 2023 – are listed below in alphabetical order by candidates' names:

Moin Uddin Ahmed was elected as the director general of International Maritime Satellite Organization (IMSO) in their 25th assembly session.

He was first elected as the director general in November of 2014 and commenced his position in April 2015.

He was a senior technical officer in IMO Maritime Safety Division, before his nomination as the director general of the IMSO in 2014.

The IMO Council at its 128th session in December 2022 approved the procedures for holding the election of the secretary general in its July 2023 session.