Bangladesh urges for investment from US firms

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

Bangladesh urges for investment from US firms

Bangladesh also expressed interest in receiving US development finance from the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for a wide range of infrastructure opportunities

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 11:43 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh welcomed investment from US firms in Bangladesh, including in the renewable energy, telecommunications, and agricultural and food processing sectors and to its economic zones.

Salman F Rahman, adviser for Private Industry and Investment to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, made the remarks during the Second US-Bangladesh High-Level Economic Consultation in Washington, DC with Jose W Fernandez, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, on Thursday.

The meeting participants celebrated the strong and growing economic partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, a highlight of our 50 years of bilateral relations, reads a press release from the US Department of State.

The United States highlighted Bangladesh's evident potential to be a regional leader in digital trade and noted with appreciation steps taken by Bangladesh to adopt a transparent regulatory environment to secure broad-based foreign investment in its bourgeoning digital economy sector.

Both sides decided to coordinate more on implementing existing transparent commercial policies and consistent enforcement of intellectual property rights in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh warmly welcomed a US concept of a US-Bangladesh Women's Council, which would enhance women's employment, entrepreneurship, and access to educational opportunities in support of a more equitable future.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United States acknowledged the Government of Bangladesh's progress with respect to workers' rights in Bangladesh in, for example, instituting safety reforms in the garment export sector, simplifying trade-union registration, developing a publicly accessible trade-union database, establishing helplines to receive complaints, digitalising labour inspection and strengthening labour courts. 

The United States urged Bangladesh to take further steps to adhere to internationally recognised labour rights standards, including those developed by Bangladesh for its International Labour Organization (ILO) road map. 

Bangladesh expressed its commitment to swiftly pass necessary reforms and fully implement the four priority areas of the ILO road map, reads the release. 

Bangladesh expressed interest in receiving US development finance from the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for a wide range of infrastructure opportunities.  The United States affirmed it would consider Bangladesh's request while emphasising the need for Bangladesh to implement the ILO road map.

The United States commended Bangladesh on its admirable response to the Covid-19 pandemic.  Bangladesh has fully vaccinated over 76% of its population and partially vaccinated over 99% of the eligible population. 

Bangladesh expressed gratitude for the over 64 million vaccine doses the United States donated, in partnership with Covax, to support Bangladesh's Covid-19 response efforts. 

The United States welcomed Bangladesh's interest in the United States-developed Covid-19 Prioritized Global Action Plan for Enhanced Engagement so that Bangladesh could share best practices with the world on its effective vaccination of its population and Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN).

Bangladesh also highlighted that re-starting non-stop flights between New York City and Dhaka is a high priority. Both sides are committed to taking the next steps to move this forward at the earliest, reads the statement.

BD-USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

1h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

2h | Food
Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

1h | Panorama
People with hectic schedules would not require a gym subscription if they chose to cycle their daily commute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Would you consider cycling to work?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

1h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

2h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 