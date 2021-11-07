Dhaka to host the 44th Session of D8 Commission

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 11:54 pm

Bangladesh is going to host the 44th Session of the D8 Commission meeting, as its chair, on Monday in Dhaka in hybrid format.

Secretary (West and ICT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury will inaugurate the two-day long meeting of the D-8 Commissioners that will conclude on Tuesday, said a Foreign Ministry press release on Sunday.

The D8 Commissioner of Bangladesh and Director General (International Organizations) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wahida Ahmed will Chair the meeting.

The D8 Secretary-General Ku Jaafar Bin Ku Shaari and Commissioners of the D8 Member countries will participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, issues related to the six priority areas of D8 cooperation- trade, agriculture and food security, industrial cooperation, energy and minerals, transportation and tourism are expected to be discussed in order to intensify the existing D-8 cooperation.

The D-8 Commissioners will take stock of the implementation of the outcomes of the 10th D8 Summit and review the progress made so far.

