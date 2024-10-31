Dhaka highlights youth's role in democratic reforms at Commonwealth Summit

Md Touhid Hossain at the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Photo: BSS

Highlighting the role of Bangladesh's youth in fostering recent democratic reforms in Bangladesh, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has called upon Commonwealth leaders to engage 1.5 billion youth across the member states for a sustainable future.

He made the call at the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM-2024), held in Apia, Samoa, from 21-26 October, a foreign ministry's press release said today.

Touhid, who led the Bangladesh delegation on behalf of Chief Adviser Professor Mohammad Yunus, also called on commonwealth leaders to work together on climate change and the Rohingya crisis.

The summit, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, held particular significance in light of global and geopolitical challenges.

The Commonwealth's Head, King Charles III of the United Kingdom, inaugurated the summit on 25 October under the theme "One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth."

Besides attending the opening ceremony, Bangladesh Foreign Adviser participated in the Executive Session on 25 October and delivered a speech at the Heads of Government Retreat on 26 October.

Leaders at the summit discussed global economic, environmental, and security challenges, as well as strengthening intra-Commonwealth communication, trade, and cooperation for a sustainable future.

Touhid led Bangladesh's delegation at the Youth Forum, Business Forum, Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting on Small Islands, and Pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers Meetings, presenting Dhaka's stance in each.

The foreign adviser attended several receptions, including the dinner hosted by His Majesty the King of Britain in honour of the heads of government.

In addition, Bangladesh and Samoa jointly organised one of the 37 side events at this year's summit, titled "Climate Vulnerability and Resilient Youth: Towards a Net Zero Future."

The event, co-chaired by Bangladesh's Foreign Advisor and Samoa's Minister for Women and Social Welfare, featured over 60 representatives, including ministers from Namibia, Jamaica, and the Maldives and the Foreign Secretary of Malta.

The event saw active participation from youth delegates discussing their perspectives on combating climate change and fostering sustainable development.

Alongside the summit, the Foreign Adviser met with Samoa's Prime Minister, as well as held bilateral discussions with Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign ministers of the UK, the Maldives, and Australia.

These meetings explored avenues for political and economic cooperation, with a focus on Bangladesh's commitment to democratic and human rights values.

In each meeting, he emphasised Bangladesh's call for the repatriation of displaced Rohingya to Myanmar and highlighted the ongoing proceedings at the International Criminal Court.

After the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa, the foreign adviser visited Auckland, New Zealand, where he met with the Bangladeshi community there.

Prior to this gathering, he had a courtesy meeting with New Zealand Senator Phil Twyford.