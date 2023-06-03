Dhaka green spaces shrink to 7%; wetlands now a mere 3%: BIP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

Dhaka green spaces shrink to 7%; wetlands now a mere 3%: BIP

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 02:01 pm
Dhaka green spaces shrink to 7%; wetlands now a mere 3%: BIP

In the last 28 years, green space in the capital has shrunk to 7% while wetlands occupy as low as 2.9% of the city.

Currently, Dhaka has only 29.85 sq km of vegetation or free space which was around 52.48 sq km in 1995. On the other hand, wetland areas have decreased significantly to stand at only 4.28 sq km compared to 30.24 sq km in 1995.

In an ideal situation, a city should have 15% green space and at least 10-12% wetland.

The information was presented in a round table discussion and publication of a research report titled "28 Years of Reservoir and greenery destruction in The Capital: Reality and Salvation Roadmap" on the occasion of World Environment Day organised.

Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) organised the event at the BIP Auditorium in the capital's Banglamotor on Saturday morning.

BIP General Secretary Planner Sheikh Muhammad Mehdi Ahsan presented the keynote speech on the occasion.

According to the report, attempts to set up new clubs, markets and bazaars are eating up the space previously designated as parks and playgrounds. Besides, the concrete-covered area has increased in accordance with the latest development plans chalked out for parks.

Meanwhile, development works in Dhaka frequently result in erecting residential or commercial buildings by filling the wetlands.

The institute also noted that the existing land ownership in Dhaka is mostly private and despite approved guidelines for conservation of specific land areas, it is not being followed here.

Top News

Urban green space / Wetland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

6h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

19h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

20h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study