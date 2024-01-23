Dhaka Gate shines after ages of neglect

The 360-year-old Dhaka Gate, a historic landmark in Bangladesh, has finally got back its grandeur and will be open to the public tomorrow.

The restoration work, part of the Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) efforts to promote culture and heritage preservation in the city, began in May 2023 and was completed a few days ago.

Situated near Doel Chattar in the Dhaka University area, the dilapidated structure had been largely forgotten by the people until the DSCC took the initiative to restore it in 2022.

The goal was to return the gate to its original 17th-century appearance, and the project was carried out by contractor Ahnaf Tradings at a cost of approximately Tk82 lakh.

"We must revive tradition through the revival of structures like Dhaka Gate," DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told the Business Standard. "We are working to preserve Dhaka's heritage, and citizens are becoming more aware. We can further improve this area if the people support us."

Taposh highlighted the global significance of preserving Dhaka's heritage, saying, "We have to preserve and present it not only to the people of the country but also to the outside world. Through these activities, we want to enhance the cultural richness available to citizens by reviving the heritage structures."

The restoration of Dhaka Gate, also known as the "Mir Jumla Gate," is part of the DSCC's broader efforts to make Dhaka a more tourist-friendly city. The project participants believe that the gate's restoration is a significant step in reviving Dhaka's rich cultural heritage.

According to the Encyclopedia of Dhaka published by the Asiatic Society, the Dhaka Gate was built between 1660 and 1663 by Mir Jumla, who served as governor of Bengal during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

It served as a gateway to the city and a marker of its boundaries. The gate was also used for defence purposes, through protecting Dhaka from enemy attacks.

Over the centuries, it underwent several transformations, including being rebuilt by British Magistrate Charles Dawes in 1825 and named "Ramna Gate." The gate was damaged during British rule as well as Pakistani military rule in erstwhile East Pakistan.

The recent restoration project, led by architectural conservation expert Prof Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, was aimed at restoring the Dhaka Gate to its original appearance.

Despite its historical association with Mir Jumla, Prof Abu Sayeed clarified, "There is no evidence to support it. We have evidence that this gate was built during the British period by Magistrate D'Oyly."

The gate, initially consisting of two parts, underwent changes in the 1960s when one part was demolished and rebuilt due to road widening.

The restoration process involved the use of original materials such as lime-surkhi plaster, preserving both the original D'Oyly section and the 1960s section. A cannon from Osmani Udyan was integrated into the gate's new design.

According to DSCC, the restored Dhaka Gate will be open to the public following its inauguration tomorrow. A courtyard has been built around it for visitors to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Renowned historian Prof Muntasir Mamun commends the DSCC's initiative, urging the Department of Archaeology to take similar steps in preserving Dhaka's invaluable heritage.

He believes the inauguration will provide city dwellers with an open space while reclaiming Dhaka's historical legacy.