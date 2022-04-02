Dhaka flyover hit-and-run: Driver, helper of covered van that killed NSU student nabbed from Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 09:57 am

Related News

Dhaka flyover hit-and-run: Driver, helper of covered van that killed NSU student nabbed from Ctg

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 09:57 am
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Police have arrested the driver and helper of the covered van that killed Maisha Momotaz Meem, a student of North South University (NSU), on a Dhaka flyover on Friday from Chattogram.

The duo – Md Saiful Islam (driver) and Mashiur (helper) – were nabbed from the port city on Friday night, confirmed Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Cantonment Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, to The Business Standard.

He said, "We have managed to arrest the driver and helper of the vehicle that killed an NSU student on the Kuril Biswa Road Flyover in the capital. The van responsible for the incident has also been seized. The arrestees are now being brought to Dhaka from Chattogram."

"After ramming the scooter of the deceased, Saiful and Mashiur came out of their vehicle to check on her. Seeing the severity of the accident they immediately fled the scene and went to Chattogram to escape from the hands of the law enforcers," the police official added.

Maisha’s passion for English crushed under wheels

The scooter of Maisha, a second-year student of the NSU's English Department, was hit by a speeding covered van on Kuril Flyover at around 7:30am yesterday (1 April).

Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Khilkhet police station, speaking with the media the same day, said that following the accident they received a call at 999 and recovered seriously injured Maisha from the flyover. 

She was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival

Later, the body was sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Meem's uncle Habibur Rahman Chunnu said she left home in the morning to attend a programme on campus.

Top News / Crime

road accident / NSU / NSU student Maisha / Dhaka / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

32m | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

23h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Now | Videos
Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

7m | Videos
Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

7m | Videos
Adidas unveils ‘Al Rihla’ as Qatar World Cup Ball

Adidas unveils ‘Al Rihla’ as Qatar World Cup Ball

12m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh