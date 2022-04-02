Dhaka flyover hit-and-run: Driver, helper of covered van that killed NSU student nabbed from Ctg

Police have arrested the driver and helper of the covered van that killed Maisha Momotaz Meem, a student of North South University (NSU), on a Dhaka flyover on Friday from Chattogram.

The duo – Md Saiful Islam (driver) and Mashiur (helper) – were nabbed from the port city on Friday night, confirmed Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Cantonment Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, to The Business Standard.

He said, "We have managed to arrest the driver and helper of the vehicle that killed an NSU student on the Kuril Biswa Road Flyover in the capital. The van responsible for the incident has also been seized. The arrestees are now being brought to Dhaka from Chattogram."

"After ramming the scooter of the deceased, Saiful and Mashiur came out of their vehicle to check on her. Seeing the severity of the accident they immediately fled the scene and went to Chattogram to escape from the hands of the law enforcers," the police official added.

The scooter of Maisha, a second-year student of the NSU's English Department, was hit by a speeding covered van on Kuril Flyover at around 7:30am yesterday (1 April).

Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Khilkhet police station, speaking with the media the same day, said that following the accident they received a call at 999 and recovered seriously injured Maisha from the flyover.

She was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival

Later, the body was sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Meem's uncle Habibur Rahman Chunnu said she left home in the morning to attend a programme on campus.