Dhaka finds Russian agri commodities competitive on price, but payment issues linger

Bangladesh

UNB
07 September, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 04:24 pm

Related News

Dhaka finds Russian agri commodities competitive on price, but payment issues linger

Bangladesh is likely to focus on payment issues in light of the US sanctions on Russia, as the offer looks likely to be very competitive on price, officials said

UNB
07 September, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 04:24 pm
Photo: Freepik
Photo: Freepik

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov set to arrive in Dhaka Thursday, Russia is interested in supplying a number of agricultural commodities to Bangladesh at the "best, most competitive" price, officials said.

Russia is interested in expanding cooperation with Bangladesh in supplying various food products such as yellow peas, chickpeas, red lentils, green lentils and sunflower oil on a G-to-G basis.

If Bangladesh is interested in developing cooperation in this specific field, the Russians will hold talks with the Ministry of Commerce.

Bangladesh is likely to focus on payment issues in light of the US sanctions on Russia, as the offer looks likely to be very competitive on price, officials said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Bangladesh on 7-8 September.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to receive him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:15pm on Thursday.

They will jointly meet the press at 8pm on Thursday after a bilateral meeting to be held at a city hotel.

Lavrov, the world's longest-serving foreign minister, will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning.

During the visit, the current state of Russia-Bangladesh relations will be examined in detail, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She said the two sides will also exchange views on the most pressing regional and international problems.

They may also discuss issues like food, fertilisers, fuel, and the Rohingya crisis during the Russian Foreign Minister's visit.

"We will discuss the complex situations that have come across the world since the Ukraine crisis. We will highlight the problems that we have," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Acknowledging a long-standing relationship with Russia, he said Bangladesh can request Russia to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue as soon as possible.

The two countries will discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations and exchange views on the most pressing regional and international issues, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said Bangladesh would raise the Rohingya issue during the visit of Lavrov.

"We will have a bilateral meeting the day he arrives here. We have many bilateral issues to discuss. We have the Rohingya issue, too," FM Momen said.

Lavrov will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September after completing his visit to Bangladesh.

Lavrov was scheduled to visit Bangladesh last November, mainly to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting, but the visit was called off at the last minute.

In Delhi, Lavrov is expected to speak at two plenary sessions: on 9 September, at the One Planet session, focused on sustainable development and stable economic growth; and on 10 September, at the One Future session, with an emphasis on the key tasks of democratisation and strengthening the role of the world majority countries in global economic institutions, as well as implementation of the digital transformation.

Top News

Russia / Bangladesh / Agri Products

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS