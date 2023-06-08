Dhaka facing water crisis due to load-shedding: Wasa MD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 05:09 pm

Dhaka is grappling with a water crisis primarily caused by frequent power outages, according to the Managing Director of Dhaka Wasa Taqsem A Khan. 

Speaking at a press conference held at Karwan Bazar Wasa Bhaban on Thursday (8 June), Taqsem said the water shortage in the capital city is not due to any shortcomings on the part of Dhaka Wasa.

The Wasa MD clarified that the disruption in water supply is a result of the frequent power cuts, which hinder the production of 40 to 50 crore litres of water per day. 

He assured that there are no issues with the production equipment or machinery of Dhaka Wasa. The main obstacle is due to load-shedding, preventing the availability of water in various areas of the city.

While Taqsem acknowledged that producing water in the country is not a major challenge, he highlighted the necessity of electricity to facilitate its distribution.

However, he said the lack of pressure in the generators hinders their ability to compensate for the electricity shortage effectively. 

He further noted that four out of 10 zones in the city are experiencing severe problems.

Despite these challenges, Dhaka Wasa is making efforts to deliver water by utilising 48 vehicles to carry water for disadvantaged areas as well as supporting the pumps with generators, Taqsem said.

He mentioned that 240 crore litres of water were produced the previous day, expressing optimism that the water crisis situation would improve if load-shedding is reduced.

According to Dhaka Wasa sources, the organisation has the capacity to produce more water than the current demand. Typically, the daily water demand in the capital ranges from 210 crore litres to 230-240 crore litres during winter, but it increases to 260 crore litres during summer. 

Currently, Dhaka Wasa has the capability to produce approximately 290 crore litres of water per day. However, the organisation is currently meeting the demand by producing an average of 260 crore litres of water daily.

Dhaka Wasa operates five water treatment plants, but it receives water from only four refineries. The organisation aims to increase the production of surface water to 70% this year; however, it has not yet achieved that target. Currently, only 35% of the water supply comes from surface water sources, with the remaining 65% being extracted from underground.

