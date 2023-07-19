Dhaka to face traffic chokehold as AL, BNP hold processions

Commuters have a tough day ahead of them as two of the major political parties of the country, the ruling Awami league, and the BNP are bringing out processions across the capital today.

The city roads are already facing gridlock as the BNP carried out a rally in front of Uttara's Abdullahpur Polwell Carnation Shopping Centre. Party men started gathering from this morning ahead of the party's march in the capital today.

One side of the Uttara road has blocked since 10:20am as cars entering the city from Gazipur are stuck in a long tailback.

Later, this afternoon, the Awami League is slated to hold its peace and development procession from the Tejgaon Satarasta intersection up to Mohakhali – accompanied by a large number of leaders and activists.