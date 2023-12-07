Dhaka expressway construction crane hits train; rail link with capital snapped

Rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country has been disrupted after a train derailed from being hit by a crane at the Dhaka Expressway construction site in the capital's Tejgaon area.

Several people were injured in the accident that took place at 5pm on Thursday in Nakhalpara of the city, said Tejgaon police station's Officer-in-Charge Apurbo Hasan.

Since the accident, train departures to and from Dhaka have been suspended, Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar told The Business Standard.

Photo: Collected

The accident occurred as the crane was on the rail track when the train, Titas Commuter, was passing by, according to police sources.

A rescue train is currently working to salvage the engine and a compartment of the train that derailed, Apurbo Hasan added.