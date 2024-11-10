Dhaka for elevating comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing to new heights: Foreign secy

Bangladesh

BSS
10 November, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 10:09 pm

Dhaka for elevating comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing to new heights: Foreign secy

BSS
10 November, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 10:09 pm
Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin. Photo: BSS
Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin. Photo: BSS

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin has said Dhaka would like to take the occasion of the 50 years diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China as an opportunity to elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China to new heights. 

He made the remarks while speaking at the pre-departure reception for the 40th Foreign Service Academy (FSA) Diplomats to visit China, hosted by the Chinese embassy on Thursday, according to a press release issued today.    

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh foreign ministry is eager to look forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka centering the "Year of People-to-people Exchange". 

China and Bangladesh are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, and next year will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the "Year of People-to-people Exchange". 

The foreign secretary expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for providing this valuable training opportunity for the Bangladeshi diplomats.   

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen highlighted that this is the second time the Chinese Embassy in cooperation with Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has organised a training program for young diplomats. 

He said the young diplomats are not only inheritors of the China-Bangladesh friendship but also participants and contributors to the healthy development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Yao encouraged the young Bangladeshi diplomats to make the most of their "first mission". 

Bangladesh-China / Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin

Comments

