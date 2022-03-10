Dhaka, Delhi will soon be connected through 6 rail links: Shringla

Bangladesh

UNB
10 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

Dhaka, Delhi will soon be connected through 6 rail links: Shringla

An Indo-Bangladesh friendship pipeline is under construction and an LNG cross border pipeline and LNG terminal are being explored, says the Indian foreign secretary

UNB
10 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Dhaka, Delhi will soon be connected through 6 rail links: Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said Bangladesh and India will soon be connected through six rail links and India and Nepal by two rail links.

"Railways between countries are causing a rapid shrinking of South Asia's geography," he said, focusing on two sectors – connectivity and energy sector – where they have shown some "striking results."

An India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline is also under construction and an LNG cross border pipeline and LNG terminal are being explored, said the foreign secretary.

He said India's energy grids are increasingly being integrated with those of its neighbours.

Shringla made the remarks at the inaugural session of the training module on "India's Neighbourhood" at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Wednesday.

The foreign secretary said the only country that his country's president, prime minister and external affairs minister have all visited since the pandemic struck has been Bangladesh, "cementing the very special" bilateral ties.

"They did so to cement a very special relationship on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations," he said, adding that countries in their neighbourhood are of special significance to them.

Shringla said policy initiatives taken by India and its neighbours have implications for each other, and ties with the neighbouring countries have direct relevance to their states bordering these countries.

He said India also realises its prosperity and growth are linked to that of its neighbours. "We cannot develop unless our neighbours develop."

Shringla said connectivity within parts of their neighbourhood by road, by water, by rail and by air, and often by multimodal transport, has steadily improved.

It is now possible to travel from Kolkata to Agartala by bus via Dhaka while goods can now reach Tripura using multi-modal networks through Chattogram and inland water routes, he said. "Improved connectivity means greater people-to-people contact and greater goodwill."

Also, Shringla said the Indian grid is connected to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh through high-capacity connections, and transnational movement of electricity in the neighbourhood is a reality.

India supplies about 1,160MW of power to Bangladesh, about 700MW to Nepal, and imports 1.8GW from Bhutan.

It has also taken the lead in creating power capacity in the region and has created 2,100MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan. "More is being created," Shringla said.

India is also constructing the 1,320MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh.

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh / India / Rail link / Connectivity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

2h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

1h | Panorama
Stock market analyst Abu Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

'The government will have to give incentives to increase IPOs in the capital market'

35m | Interviews
Customers too can make mistakes sometimes. But it is important for restaurant staff to have respectful dialogue with customers. Photo: Noor-a-alam

Is the customer always right? No, but…

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

15h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

15h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

15h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market