Dhaka, Delhi ties to achieve greater momentum: Indian envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Delhi ties to achieve greater momentum: Indian envoy

The two countries will explore further areas of cooperation, contributing to further advancements in development, he said

UNB
15 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 04:29 pm
A file photo of Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and India will be achieving greater momentum in their bilateral relations, building on the existing friendly ties, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said today (15 January).

"The two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies," Pranay Verma said while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his meeting with the newly appointed Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office.

The high commissioner said the two countries will explore further areas of cooperation, contributing to further advancements in development.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was Hasan Mahmud's first meeting with any foreign envoy after assuming office as the foreign minister.

Chinese Ambassador outlines vision for deeper ties ahead of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar congratulated Dr Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as foreign minister of Bangladesh.

"Look forward to working to further deepen the India-Bangladesh Maitri (friendship)," he said in a message shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Top News

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma / Bangladesh / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

2h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

6h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

6h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

1h | Videos
Dollar bond rates hiked 2% to attract investment

Dollar bond rates hiked 2% to attract investment

2h | Videos
Siddiq's Sweets from Garo Bazar

Siddiq's Sweets from Garo Bazar

3h | Videos
Deceived overseas fortune seekers face hurdle to get remedies

Deceived overseas fortune seekers face hurdle to get remedies

4h | Videos