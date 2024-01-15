Dhaka, Delhi ties to achieve greater momentum: Indian envoy

Bangladesh and India will be achieving greater momentum in their bilateral relations, building on the existing friendly ties, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said today (15 January).

"The two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies," Pranay Verma said while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his meeting with the newly appointed Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office.

The high commissioner said the two countries will explore further areas of cooperation, contributing to further advancements in development.

It was Hasan Mahmud's first meeting with any foreign envoy after assuming office as the foreign minister.

Chinese Ambassador outlines vision for deeper ties ahead of 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar congratulated Dr Hasan Mahmud on his appointment as foreign minister of Bangladesh.

"Look forward to working to further deepen the India-Bangladesh Maitri (friendship)," he said in a message shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).