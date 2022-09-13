Dhaka-Delhi relations to be strengthened further, hopes Indian president

Highlighting the historic bondage, Indian President Droupadi Murmu has expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will further be strengthened in the coming days based on goodwill, trust, understanding and mutual respect.



She made the remarks when outgoing Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met her at the latter's office at Rashtrapati Bhaban on Tuesday.



During the meeting, the high commissioner conveyed greetings and warm regards to the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh.



They discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation including the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India, which has further consolidated the existing relationships between the two neighbouring countries, said the Bangladesh High Commission in a media release.



The outgoing envoy thanked the government and the people of India for their all-out support during his tour of duty.



He also invited the dignitary to pay a visit to Bangladesh.



The outgoing high commissioner expressed hope that the president of India will be able to visit Bangladesh at her convenience.



The president of India appreciated the high commissioner for his role during his tenure and wished all the successes in the coming days.

