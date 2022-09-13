Dhaka-Delhi relations to be strengthened further, hopes Indian president

Bangladesh

UNB
13 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

Dhaka-Delhi relations to be strengthened further, hopes Indian president

UNB
13 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Highlighting the historic bondage, Indian President Droupadi Murmu has expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will further be strengthened in the coming days based on goodwill, trust, understanding and mutual respect. 
 
She made the remarks when outgoing Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met her at the latter's office at Rashtrapati Bhaban on Tuesday. 
 
During the meeting, the high commissioner conveyed greetings and warm regards to the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh. 
 
They discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation including the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India, which has further consolidated the existing relationships between the two neighbouring countries, said the Bangladesh High Commission in a media release. 
 
The outgoing envoy thanked the government and the people of India for their all-out support during his tour of duty. 
 
He also invited the dignitary to pay a visit to Bangladesh. 
 
The outgoing high commissioner expressed hope that the president of India will be able to visit Bangladesh at her convenience. 
 
The president of India appreciated the high commissioner for his role during his tenure and wished all the successes in the coming days. 
 

Top News

Dhaka-Delhi Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

4h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

9h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

10h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

5h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

9h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

10h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’