Bangladesh, India likely to sign 7 MoUs during PM Hasina’s visit: Momen 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 04:44 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh and India are likely to sign as many as seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on water management, railway, science and technology, and broadcasting during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the neighbouring country. 

The two sides will also hold talks on fuel oil, the minister said while briefing the media Sunday (4 August).

The prime minister leaves for New Delhi on Monday on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, and combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to get priority during the talks. 

The prime minister will lead a high-level delegation which includes several ministers, advisers, state ministers, secretaries and senior officials.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, PM's economic affairs adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque are among the delegation members. 

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh will also accompany PM Hasina. Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries.

The prime minister will be formally received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her. She will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

