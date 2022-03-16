Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh-India Maitri (friendship) is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than ocean.

"Many new initiatives are being added to our multifaceted cooperation on a regular basis," he said, adding that over the years, Bangladesh-India relations have seen transformative changes reaching to new heights.

The foreign secretary made the remarks while addressing a prize giving ceremony of "Logo and Backdrop Design Competition" at Foreign Service Academy.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami also spoke at the event to celebrate the moments of happiness together with the winners of the logo and backdrop design competition organised under the auspices of the joint celebration of "Maitri Diwas" (Friendship Day).

The high commissioner pointed out that Bangladesh-India friendship is unique and celebration of Maitri Diwas had projected the friendship successfully across the world.

He highlighted the importance that India attaches to Bangladesh and said they look forward to many more opportunities to underline just how special the relations are.

High Commissioner Doraiswami hoped that the two countries will continue high-level visits including a VVIP visit to India in near future.

Quoting world famous artist Vincent Van Gogh, Foreign Secretary Masud Momen said, "Close friends are truly life's treasures. Sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves. With gentle honesty, they are there to guide and support us, to share our laughter and our tears. Their presence reminds us that we are never really alone."

He said India, being a trusted friend, recognised Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state on 6 December, 1971, even before Bangladesh was completely liberated from the Pakistani forces.

During the state visit paid by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on 26-27 March last year, it was decided by both the prime ministers to jointly celebrate 6 December, 2021 as "Maitri Diwas" with a view to demonstrating that the emotional bonds stemming from the invaluable contribution of India in the Liberation War of Bangladesh which remain a "dominant factor" in Bangladesh-India relations.

Foreign Secretary Masud Momen and Indian High Commissioner Doraiswami handed over the certificates of honour to the winners.

Secretary (East) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mashfee Binte Shams and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-India friendly relations, it was decided to jointly celebrate Friendship Day between Bangladesh and India on 6 December, 2021 along with 16 countries of the world.

To celebrate Friendship Day, the two friendly countries organised an open competition for logos and backdrop designs.

With the spontaneous participation of the citizens of Bangladesh and India, the competition was carried out step by step through screening at various levels.

The winners are unanimously selected by a joint selection committee based on the design aesthetics, art quality, and solidarity with the concept of Friendship Day.

There are a total of 16 prizes for each of the winning contestant. In this competition, eight Bangladeshi contestants have won a total of nine prizes and seven Indian contestants seven prizes.