Dhaka, Delhi eye more achievements through joint efforts with solid stability

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2021, 08:10 pm
15 December, 2021, 08:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and India want to achieve more through mutual cooperation and discussions giving the people of the two countries more benefits in the next 50 years with solid stability in the entire region.

"Good relations between Bangladesh and India are an example for other countries. In the next 50 years, we hope to reach our higher development goals by mutually helping each other," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters after his meeting with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

During his meeting with the Indian President, Momen discussed bilateral issues and both sides reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the two countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the meeting with Kovind.

Momen apprised him of the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation and of future joint projects, including in the area of connectivity.

While talking to reporters, the state minister said the continued cooperation between the two countries established peace and stability in the region and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed to the Indian President that this cooperation will go a long way.

He said the two countries resolved many issues while pending issues will be resolved through discussions.

Shahriar said the prime minister conveyed to the Indian President that Bangladesh does not treat anybody as a minority rather everyone enjoys equal rights in the country. 

At the invitation of President Abdul Hamid, the Indian President arrived on Wednesday to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh, closing ceremony of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations on Thursday.

On the third day of his visit on Friday, the President of India will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated section of the "Kali Mondir" at Ramna.

He expressed his interest in exchanging views with the members of the relevant committee of the temple.

The Indian president will leave Dhaka for Delhi on Friday noon.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a State visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27, 2021 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

Momen said such a high-level visit between Bangladesh and India in 2021 will be mentioned in gold letters as a milestone chapter in the existing relations between the two countries.

