Dhaka, Delhi attach priority to building critical connectivity infrastructure: Envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Wednesday highlighted the priority accorded by governments of Bangladesh and India to building critical connectivity infrastructure.

He said that the India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship had touched new heights across all sectors in recent times, and Bangladesh was India's largest development partner both in terms of value and number of projects, with nearly 10 billion dollars extended under concessional financing.

A ground breaking ceremony for the project for "Widening of Baraiyerhat-Heanko-Ramgarh Road" was held on Wednesday.

The project is being taken up under government of India's third Concessional Line of Credit of $4.5 billion extended to the government of Bangladesh.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined the virtual ceremony as the chief guest held at Sarak Bhaban,.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma along with Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division A.B.M. Amin Ullah Nuri participated as special guests.

The physical ground breaking ceremony was held for work package 1 with senior officials of Roads and Highways Division present on site.

More than $2 billion has been contracted till date and disbursements crossed the milestone of $1 billion during the year 2022.

The High Commissioner expressed appreciation for the fact that India had emerged as the fastest and largest disburser among the development partners of Bangladesh during the most challenging pandemic period.

He emphasised the importance of projects in the roads and highways sector, with five projects worth USD 932 million, 12% of the total commitment under implementation by Roads and Highways Department.

Additionally, three supply projects worth USD 91 million for supply of double-decker, single-decker, AC and non-AC buses and heavy-duty trucks have already been completed, thereby taking India's total project commitment in the roads and highways sector to over $1 billion.

The Baraiyerhat-Heanko-Ramgarh road widening project, at a total project cost of $80.06 million under government of India Line of Credit, envisages the widening of approximately 38 kms of the Baraiyerhat-Heanko-Ramgarh road in Ramgarh upazila under Khagrachhari district and would contribute to improvement of the road network between the Chattogram port and the Ramgarh Land Port.

Additionally, with government of India funded India-Bangladesh Maitree Friendship Bridge on Feni River having already been constructed, this road project will boost two-way trade between Bangladesh and India as well as regional trade of Bangladesh through the Sabroom-Ramgarh LCS, said the Indian side.