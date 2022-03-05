Dhaka, Delhi agree on improving Benapole, Darshana land port services

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 09:43 pm

24x7 operationalisation of Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) to be implemented soon

Flags of Bangladesh and India. Photo: Collected
Flags of Bangladesh and India. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and India have agreed to make Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) operational for  24 hours every day (24x7) and finalise the joint study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) soon to boost bilateral trade. 

They also approved the Detailed Project Proposal (DPP) for the development of rail and road-based Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Ishwardi for the facilitation of bilateral trade through railways.

The delegation of both countries discussed the issues at a Commerce Secretary Level Meeting held in New Delhi on Friday. 

According to a statement of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, "Both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, Joint Study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), border hats, and regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation, Harmonisation of Standards and Mutual Recognition Agreement." 

Senior Secretary of Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh led the Bangladesh delegation and Indian Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam led the Indian side at the meeting. 

As Bangladesh is the sixth largest trade partner of India, several steps are underway to facilitate trade between the two countries, including approval of a DPP for developing a container handling facility at Sirajganj Bazar and construction of a new 900-meter siding line at Benapole for running freight trains, completion of the construction of loading and unloading platforms at Darshana for allowing import of all commodities from India by rail, the Indian ministry further stated. 

The delegation of both countries also reached a consensus over the use of returning empty railway wagons/containers by Bangladesh - this would reduce the overall logistics cost of India's exports to Bangladesh; border hats that were closed due to Covid restriction would be opened soon;  24x7 operationalisation of Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) to be implemented soon, and the CEO forum to have their first meeting soon. 

Regional connectivity through multi-modal transport to be strengthened between the two countries and substantive progress made on ICP or Land Customs Stations, it adds. 

Before the meeting, a joint working group on trade comprising representatives from the two neighbours held meetings on 2-3 March in New Delhi to finalise the meeting agenda.      

The meeting agreed that the next meetings of the JWG and Commerce Secretaries will be held in Bangladesh, at mutually convenient dates.

Before the India visit, Bangladesh commerce ministry officials said a continuation of duty-free market access to India even after LDC graduation will be the only new agenda on Dhaka's part at the secretary-level trade talks. 

Besides, other existing trade issues such as export obstacles prompted by India's new customs rules, withdrawal of anti-dumping measures on jute-made items and float glass, and using Indian territories for export to Bhutan and Nepal will also be on the table, they added. 

Bangladesh-India / CEPA

