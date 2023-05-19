Dhaka-Ctg highway to remain closed for 2 hours on Saturday

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway will remain suspended for two hours on Saturday (19 May) due to the installation of the beam of the pedestrian bridge at Bashbaria area of Sitakunda in Chattogram.

The highway will be closed from 5:30am to 7:30am at RR Textile Mills area of Bashbaria union of the upazila, said Chattogram Roads and Highways authorities.

Rokon Uddin Khaled Chowdhury, sub-divisional engineer of Sitakunda office of Roads and Highways department, said the Dhaka-Chattogram highway will be closed to avoid any kind of accident while installing the beam of the under-construction pedestrian bridge.

Relevant departments have already been notified, he said.

Khaled also said that the beam was supposed to be installed on last Saturday. But it was delayed because of cyclone Mocha.

Belal Uddin Jahangir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bar Aulia Highway Police Station, said they will close the Dhaka-Chattogram highway for some time while removing the beams.

"We've asked the executive engineer to increase the manpower and complete the work quickly," he said.