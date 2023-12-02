Dhaka-Cox's Bazar train delayed by a half hour after 'nuts and bolts removed' from rail line

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 05:11 pm

On the second day of operations of the Cox&#039;s Bazar Express, unidentified persons allegedly removed the rail line’s nuts and bolts causing the service to be delayed by a half hour this morning (2 December). Photo: TBS
On the second day of operations of the Cox's Bazar Express, unidentified persons allegedly removed the rail line’s nuts and bolts causing the service to be delayed by a half hour this morning (2 December). Photo: TBS

On the second day of operations of the Cox's Bazar Express, unidentified persons allegedly removed the rail line's nuts and bolts causing the service to be delayed by a half hour this morning (2 December).

Cox's Bazar Station Master Golam Rabbani said he was informed about the incident on the railway line in Kahatia Para of Ramu Upazila's Rashid Nagar Union.

Later, the matter was informed at all levels, including the railway authorities. Then, officials of railway engineering and construction companies immediately visited the spot, he added.

The construction workers began the repair work of reassembling the nuts and bolts that had been removed from the railway line. 

The train was not suitable to depart as scheduled at 12:30 pm due to the ongoing repair of the railway line after the incident, and left the station for Dhaka at 1:00pm, said Golam.

Upon receiving the news, Fahmida Mostafa, UNO, Ramu Upazila and Cox's Bazar Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Taher Dewan visited the spot. 

However, the police or authorities concerned could confirm whether it was a theft or a sabotage attempt.

"The police are working to identify those involved with the incident," the OC added.

