Dhaka conveys condolence at death of Iranian president: FM

Bangladesh has conveyed condolence to Tehran at the death of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the entourage in an Iranian helicopter accident, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (20 May).

He said this while he was approached by the journalists regarding the tragic accident at the foreign ministry this afternoon.

Terming the incident as heartbreaking and very sad, the foreign minister prayed for seeking divine blessings for the departed souls.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared dead on Monday after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic.

Iranian authorities first raised the alarm on Sunday afternoon when they lost contact with Raisi's helicopter as it flew through a fog-shrouded mountain area of the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province.

