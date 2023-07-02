Dhaka condemns burning of Quran in Sweden at OIC meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 07:54 pm

A demonstrator burns the Quran outside Stockholm&#039;s central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS
A demonstrator burns the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the heinous act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden last week.

At a recent emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Bangladesh expressed deep concern over such acts of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

The meeting took place on June 28 at OIC's headquarters in Jeddah to discuss the response to the burning of the holy book in Sweden, according to a press statement issued by the foreign ministry on Sunday.

"Bangladesh once again appeals to all parties concerned to stop such unreasonable provocation for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence," Md Abul Hasan Mridha, deputy permanent representative of Bangladesh to OIC, said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the OIC criticised the governments of the countries concerned over the repetition of such despicable attacks to desecrate the Holy Quran and other Islamic symbols and sanctities.

The OIC called on all states under the Charter of the United Nations to respect and preserve the human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion, said the press statement.

It warned against such heinous acts that undermine mutual respect and harmony among people, and condemned the international efforts of tolerating such acts.

Salwan Momika, said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam's holy book outside Stockholm's central mosque. 

