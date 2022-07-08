Dhaka condemns attack on Abe, wishes his quick recovery

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has condemned Friday's shooting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech and prayed for his quick recovery.

"Shinzo Abe is my close friend and he is also a true friend of Bangladesh. We pray for his speedy and complete recovery," Momen said in a message on Friday, describing the incident as a very unfortunate one.

World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting and prayed for Abe's quick and complete recovery.

Abe was shot in western Japan and airlifted to a hospital.

Officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene.

The attack was a shock in one of the world's safest countries with some of the strictest gun control laws.