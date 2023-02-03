Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Friday laid emphasis on greater cooperation between the two countries through promoting shipping and air connectivity by reducing airfare.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, now in Colombo, met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they also talked about importing pharmaceutical from Bangladesh and cooperation in IT sector.

Foreign Minister Momen will join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4.

The main ceremony of the National Independence Day celebrations will be held on February 4 at 8.30 am at Galle Face Green under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Momen reached Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lankan State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon received Foreign Minister Dr Momen upon his arrival in Colombo.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given out instructions to celebrate the 75th Independence Day "with pride at minimal cost" and with the new reformist programme for the next 25 years.

The Foreign Minister is likely to meet the Sri Lankan President apart from his meeting with Sri Lankan Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during his stay in Colombo.