Dhaka North and South City Corporation Mayors Md Atiqul Islam Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas have been given the status of minister.

Also Narayanganj City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy and Chittagong City Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will get the status of state minister.

On Sunday (7 August) the Prime Minister's Office gave instructions in this regard to the Cabinet Secretary.