Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management

Bangladesh

UNB
23 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management

UNB
23 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 03:10 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at UN Water Conference 2023. Photo: PID
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at UN Water Conference 2023. Photo: PID

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed concern over the limited international financing available for water-related climate adaptation.

He urged the global community to step up efforts for enhanced international financing for sustainable water management including adaptation.

"To implement the water action agenda under Sustainable Development Goals, we call upon the development partners and international financial institutions to enhance the international financial support to the countries in need," Momen said.

He was speaking at the general debate of the UN 2023 Water Conference at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday (22 March).

This is the first UN Water Conference in a generation, which aims to mobilize global support to take concerted action towards achieving the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Referring to the national policies of Bangladesh on the UN water action agenda, Foreign Minister Momen said Bangladesh attaches high importance to sustainable management of its water resources in order to support its long-term development plan. 

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has initiated a 100-year plan titled 'Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100' and formulated the 'Bangladesh Water Act 2013' for building a resilient delta through sound integrated water resources management (IWRM). 

The UN conference, co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, features an opening and closing ceremony, six plenary meetings and five multi-stakeholder interactive dialogues.

Foreign Minister Momen delivered a keynote in interactive dialogue-2 entitled "Water for Sustainable Development: Valuing Water, Water-Energy-Food Nexus, and Sustainable Economic and Urban Development" and an opening statement in another side event entitled "Water Solutions for Climate Adaptation: Lessons to Scale up Impactful Delivery" organized by the Global Center on Adaptation, Government of the Netherlands and African Development Bank.

Top News

Water / climate adaptation / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

7h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

32m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

20h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year