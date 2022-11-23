Dhaka BRT urges commuters to avoid airport road for 3 days from Thursday

The Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Ltd (Dhaka BRT) authorities have urged commuters in Dhaka to avoid the airport road for 72 hours from Thursday evening.

The move comes as the traffic situation on the route is expected to worsen due to the development works of the BRT project.

A special traffic advisory, signed by BRT Project Director ASM Ilias Shah, reads that development works for the BRT project will continue from 6pm on Thursday (24 November) to 6pm on Sunday (27 November).

Thus, all forms of public and private vehicles have been requested to use alternative routes. The authorities have apologised in advance for the temporary inconvenience.