Dhaka-bound people throng on Shimulia-Banglabazar route

The Shimulia-Banglabazar route was overcrowded with Dhaka-bound commuters and vehicles on Friday avoiding the health rules and social distancing.

Hundreds of people mostly Dhaka-bound passengers boarded on the ferry this morning, witnesses said.

According to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), more than 800 large and small vehicles were waiting to cross the Padma river while hundreds of private and cargo vehicles were lined in the parking yard at Shimulia Ghat.

However, the number of private cars are more compared to the cargo vehicles, reports Jagonews24.com.

A truck driver, Yakub said, "I came here last night at 12 noon yet still waiting to cross the river. All the private cars are crossing but we are not getting any serial."

Ten ferries are operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today. These ferries have been kept open for vehicular crossings that are free from the lockdown restrictions.

However, the passengers are making various excuses to the law enforcement agencies to cross the river. As a result, the cargo vehicles were delayed to get serial at the wharf.