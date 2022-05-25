Dhaka, Belgrade sign two MoUs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 07:37 pm

Dhaka, Belgrade sign two MoUs

The two foreign ministers also discussed possibilities of sending doctors, engineers, nurses, skilled and semi-skilled workforce, and English teachers from Bangladesh to Serbia

Dhaka, Belgrade sign two MoUs

Bangladesh and Serbia have signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday on visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders and also on the bilateral consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs.

The MoU was signed by the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and visiting Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković.

"The agreement on visa waiver will be instrumental in exchanging visits between Bangladesh and Serbia and the MoU on the bilateral consultations between two foreign offices will be helpful in taking stock of the state of bilateral relations and also in finding new route, new avenues of cooperation between our two countries," Foreign Minister Momen said in a press briefing at foreign service academy.  

"We also discussed how we could harness the cordial relationship into economic cooperation to increase bilateral trade. Our two foreign offices will work together to identify products and services. We hope to sign an agreement to facilitate bilateral trade," he added.

He mentioned that they also discussed possibilities of sending doctors, engineers, nurses, skilled and semi-skilled workforce, and English teachers from Bangladesh to Serbia to meet the growing need.

