Dhaka, Beijing sign 21 instruments, announce 7 projects to strengthen ties on diverse fronts

Bangladesh and China sign 21 instruments in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing on Wednesday, 10 July. Photo: PID

7 projects announced:

China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement

China-Bangladesh Bilateral Investment Treaty

Digital Connectivity project

Double Pipe Line project

Rajshahi WASA Surface Water Treatment Plant

MoU between Shandong Agricultural University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur.

Luban Workshop in Bangladesh

Bangladesh and China signed 21 instruments today (10 July), including three renewed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and announced seven additional projects to elevate their relationship from a "strategic partnership" to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership."

The instruments were inked in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing.

Earlier, the Bangladesh prime minister was accorded a red-carpet reception as she reached the Great Hall of the People to have a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

On her arrival at the premises of the Great Hall of the People, the prime minister was received by the Chinese premier.

The bilateral talks mainly featured Rohingya issue, business, trade and commerce, investments, and bilateral relations alongside various regional and international matters.

After the delegation-level meeting, the Bangladesh prime minister along with her Chinese counterpart witnessed the exchange of the documents.

The instruments on cooperation in the economic and banking sector, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in disaster management, construction of 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China friendship bridges, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh and people to people connectivity were signed.

Among the instruments, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad signed a MoU with the China Media Group (CMG) and an Agreement with the Xinhua News Agency.

The signed instruments are:

1. The MoU on Strengthening Investment Cooperation in the Digital Economy.

2. The MoU on Banking and Insurance Regulatory between China National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) and Bangladesh Bank.

3. A Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements Export of Fresh Mangoes from Bangladesh to China.

4. The MoU on Exchange and Cooperation in the field of Economic Development Policy.

5. The MoU on Trade and Investment Cooperation.

6. The MoU on Strengthening Digital Economy Cooperation.

7. Signing of Minutes of Discussions on the Feasibility Study of the China-aid National Emergency Operation Center in Bangladesh Project.

8. Exchange the Letter on the China-aid 6th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge Renovation Project.

9. Exchange the Letters on the Feasibility Study of China-aid Construction of Nateshwar Archaeological Site Park in Bangladesh Project.

10. Exchange the Letters on the China-aid 9th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge Project.

11. The MoU on Strengthening the Cooperation in Medical Care and Public Health.

12. The MoU on Strengthening the Infrastructure Cooperation.

13. The MoU on Cooperation on Green and Low-Carbon Development.

14. Renewing the MoU on Provision of Hydrological Information of the Yaluzangbu/ Brahmaputra River in Flood Season by China to Bangladesh.

15. The MoU between National Radio and Television Administration and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh.

16. The MoU between the China Media Group (CMG) and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

17. The MoU between the China Media Group (CMG) and BTV.

18. An Agreement between the Xinhua News Agency and BSS.

19. An Agreement between the Xinhua News Agency and BTV.

20. Renewing the MoU between the Ministry of Education of China and the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh.

21. The MoU Regarding Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable Infrastructure Development.

7 announced projects are:

1. Announcement of the Conclusion of Joint Feasibility Study on China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement.

2. Announcing the commencement of negotiation on the Optimization of China-Bangladesh Bilateral Investment Treaty.

3. Announcing the completion of the Modernization of Telecommunication Network for Digital Connectivity project.

4. Announcing the completion of trial run of the Single Point Mooring with Double Pipe Line project.

5. Announcing the commencement of Rajshahi WASA Surface Water Treatment Plant.

6. Signing the MoU between Shandong Agricultural University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur.

7. Announcing the construction of Luban Workshop in Bangladesh.