Dhaka, Beijing should come closer for global peace: Ambassador Yao

Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:12 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Beijing should come closer for global peace: Ambassador Yao

Under the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with each other and resumed diplomatic relations, he said

UNB
12 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:12 pm
Photo: Embassy of the People&#039;s Republic of China in Bangladesh/Facebook
Photo: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh/Facebook

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said Bangladesh and China should strengthen development cooperation and diplomatic coordination to promote global peace and prosperity together.

Ambassador Yao pointed out that enjoying a long-standing friendship, China and Bangladesh are now strategic partners of cooperation that entails fruitful results and close people-to-people bonds.

He delivered a lecture upon invitation at the Defence Service Command and Staff College of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Major General Md Faizur Rahman, Commandant of DSCSC, together with more than 300 officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces and representatives of foreign armies were present at the lecture, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Ambassador Yao said China pursues modernisation along a path with Chinese characteristics, insists on an independent foreign policy of peace, and has put forward the Global Security Initiative.

Under the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with each other and resumed diplomatic relations, he said.

The envoy said China also promotes a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, facilitates Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the displaced people from Rakhine State, and actively participates in UN peacekeeping operations.

China and Bangladesh have joined efforts in contributing to the cause of world peace, said Ambassador Yao.

He mentioned the reply of a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Alifa Chin, a Bangladeshi teenager, endowed China-Bangladesh friendship with new connotations.

At the end of the lecture, Ambassador Yao had friendly interactions with the audience on China-India relations, situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar, the "Indo-Pacific Strategy", China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and the issue of South China Sea.

Top News

Chinese ambassador / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

10h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

10h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

1h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

4h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

6h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar