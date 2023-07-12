Dhaka, Beijing should come closer for global peace: Ambassador Yao

Photo: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh/Facebook

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said Bangladesh and China should strengthen development cooperation and diplomatic coordination to promote global peace and prosperity together.

Ambassador Yao pointed out that enjoying a long-standing friendship, China and Bangladesh are now strategic partners of cooperation that entails fruitful results and close people-to-people bonds.

He delivered a lecture upon invitation at the Defence Service Command and Staff College of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Major General Md Faizur Rahman, Commandant of DSCSC, together with more than 300 officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces and representatives of foreign armies were present at the lecture, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Ambassador Yao said China pursues modernisation along a path with Chinese characteristics, insists on an independent foreign policy of peace, and has put forward the Global Security Initiative.

Under the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with each other and resumed diplomatic relations, he said.

The envoy said China also promotes a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, facilitates Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the displaced people from Rakhine State, and actively participates in UN peacekeeping operations.

China and Bangladesh have joined efforts in contributing to the cause of world peace, said Ambassador Yao.

He mentioned the reply of a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Alifa Chin, a Bangladeshi teenager, endowed China-Bangladesh friendship with new connotations.

At the end of the lecture, Ambassador Yao had friendly interactions with the audience on China-India relations, situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar, the "Indo-Pacific Strategy", China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and the issue of South China Sea.